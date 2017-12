CTV Saskatoon





Environment Canada has placed most of Saskatchewan under an extreme cold warning.

The warning extends from the northern part of the province down past the cities of Saskatoon and Regina. The weather agency says temperatures will drop below -30 C on Sunday night, with extreme wind chill values of -40 to -45 C.

The cold temperatures are expected to last through most of the week. Cold weather increases the risk of frost bite and hypothermia.