SASKATOON -- Wind chills approach the minus fifty threshold this morning as Arctic air sits over the Eastern prairies.

Expect clear cold conditions to last into tomorrow morning as we deal with the deep freeze. Be sure to bundle up, as frostbite can set in within minutes on exposed skin.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today –Sunny.

High: -26

Evening: -29

Tuesday – Partly Cloudy

Morning Low: -32

Afternoon High: -21

Wednesday – Mostly Cloudy.

Morning Low: -24

Afternoon High: -15