Extreme Cold Warnings continue: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Mike Ciona
Published Monday, January 25, 2021 6:25AM CST Last Updated Monday, January 25, 2021 6:34AM CST
SASKATOON -- Wind chills approach the minus fifty threshold this morning as Arctic air sits over the Eastern prairies.
Expect clear cold conditions to last into tomorrow morning as we deal with the deep freeze. Be sure to bundle up, as frostbite can set in within minutes on exposed skin.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today –Sunny.
High: -26
Evening: -29
Tuesday – Partly Cloudy
Morning Low: -32
Afternoon High: -21
Wednesday – Mostly Cloudy.
Morning Low: -24
Afternoon High: -15