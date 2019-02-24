

CTV Saskatoon





Environment and Climate Change Canada cautions anyone heading outside to layer up as arctic temperatures return to the Prairies.

On Feb. 24, ECCC issued an extreme cold warning for a large swath of Saskatchewan as wind chills are expected to hit -40 degrees celsius due to a cold arctic ridge blanketing the province.

The frigid temperatures mean frost bite can hit within minutes of exposure to the cold.

Sunday’s temperature high in Saskatoon and Regina is expected to reach -21.