SASKATOON -- Warnings have been issued by Environment Canada this morning as a pocket of cold air has settled into our region.

Wind chill values in the minus forties will continue, creating a dangerous situation with frostbite and hypothermia risks being elevated.

As for the weekend, we’ll see a system pushing flurries in overnight, with a slight warm-up Saturday. After that, it’s right back into the deep freeze by late Sunday.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – Sunny

High: -20 C

Evening: -21 C

Saturday – Snow Showers

Morning Low: -21 C

Afternoon High: -11 C

Sunday – Cloudy

Morning Low: -20 C

Afternoon High: -18 C