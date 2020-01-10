Extreme cold warning hits central Saskatchewan: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Published Friday, January 10, 2020 6:44AM CST
SASKATOON -- Warnings have been issued by Environment Canada this morning as a pocket of cold air has settled into our region.
Wind chill values in the minus forties will continue, creating a dangerous situation with frostbite and hypothermia risks being elevated.
As for the weekend, we’ll see a system pushing flurries in overnight, with a slight warm-up Saturday. After that, it’s right back into the deep freeze by late Sunday.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today – Sunny
High: -20 C
Evening: -21 C
Saturday – Snow Showers
Morning Low: -21 C
Afternoon High: -11 C
Sunday – Cloudy
Morning Low: -20 C
Afternoon High: -18 C