SASKATOON -- Another morning with brutally cold temperatures is upon us. Wind chill values are expected to hover between -40 and -45.

The conditions pose a risk to everyone, and Environment Canada has issued Extreme Cold Warnings for most of Western Canada.

Clear, cold conditions continue into the evening, with even colder temperatures possible over the next 24-48 hours.

Parents should pay close attention to bus cancellations, as most school bus lines are cancelled when the weather drops into the -45 range with wind chill.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – Mainly Sunny

High: -30 C

Evening: -31 C

Wednesday –Partly Cloudy

Morning Low: -37 C

Afternoon High: -31 C

Thursday – Partly Cloudy

Morning Low: -39 C

Afternoon High: -22 C