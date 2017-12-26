Extreme cold temperatures to continue across Saskatchewan
(File photo) THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
CTV Saskatoon
Published Tuesday, December 26, 2017 9:44AM CST
An extreme cold warning issued by Environment Canada will stay in effect across Saskatchewan.
The warning is issued when the wind chill hits -40 C or below and creates an elevated risk to health such as frost bite or hypothermia. Wind chill values ranged from -40 C to -45 C throughout the province Tuesday morning.
Environment Canada says a frigid arctic mass blanketing Saskatchewan will give overnight lows around- 30 C and daytime highs around -20 C throughout the week.
The weather agency says frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin. It says people should dress in layers with an outer wind resistant layer and keep emergency supplies in vehicles, such as an extra blanket or jumper cables.
