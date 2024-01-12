Extreme cold grips Saskatoon, wind chills approaching -50

Blistering cold weather has settled in Saskatoon and shows no signs of letting up over the weekend.

As of Friday, Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) had issued an extreme cold warning for Saskatoon, with temperatures expected to remain around minus 30.

Environment Canada said the extreme cold could last until Monday morning, with wind chill values approaching minus 50.

The weather agency warned frostbite could occur in minutes.

The frigid weather led Saskatoon schools to cancel bus service for the day. However, schools remained open.

The City of Saskatoon's extreme cold weather response, first activated on Tuesday, remained active on Friday.

Around 35 community partners are offering essential winter gear and blankets, emergency overnight warming shelters and warm-up locations, outreach services and wellness checks.

The city said the goal is to ensure everyone has access to safe locations when the city is experiencing extreme cold.