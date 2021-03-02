SASKATOON -- Business owner and registered vet tech Crystal Shain feels optimistic with spring and vaccines on the horizon.

Her business “I Sit Too!” sends professional pet sitters to take care of animals in their own homes while people are on vacation.

“I am very hopeful actually, a lot of our clients are all really excited to be leaving their homes.” Shain told CTV News.

“Some of them now are going to their lake lots and everything as well on the weekends so we’re being able to come in there.”

At the start of the pandemic, Shain says her business had to close down. She lost three months of income because her clients were staying and home and no one was travelling, something her business heavily relies on.

Shain’s she says she hopes the vaccine rollout will speed up business.

“I hope that all of our employees will be able to get the vaccine as well as we are entering into people’s homes.”

While many business owners in the city have different situations, psychology professor Thomas Hadjistavropoulus at the University of Regina, says there is evidence to suggest the extra daylight that comes with the spring improves people’s well being.

“In Saskatchewan, spring also means that we’re going to change the way that we understand ourselves and what we do,” Hadjistavropoulus said.

“There is a hell of a lot more we can do outside in the spring. We can visit with people backyards in a safe way.”

While Shain is optimistic, not all business owners feel the same. Bernie Funk is an owner and director of On Time Events, an event planning business, and says “life as we knew it will never exist again.”

Funk says the uncertainty and the government changing restrictions often is the “thing that kind of crushes my hopes” as he tries to keep his “head above water.” Above all, he says he really misses working.

“I really enjoy what I do to the extent where it brings me such joy and happiness to be able to do these events and to bring communities together.” Funk said.

“I miss making people happy.”