Extra Foods in Saskatoon's Broadway neighbourhood set to close

A grocery store which serves one of Saskatoon's core neighbourhoods is set to close.

CTV News has confirmed the Extra Foods location on Broadway Avenue will shut its doors in the spring.

The last day of operation is expected to be April 23.

The store is owned by Loblaws. CTV News has contacted the company regarding the location's closure.

A customer concerned by the plan to close the store shared a response from Loblaws customer service on social media.

"Decisions of nature are never made in haste, but rather after a careful assessment of a community's needs," the message said.

"Please accept our most sincere apologies for any inconvenience this difficult decision has caused you."

--This is a developing story. More details to come.