SASKATOON -- Saskatchewan RCMP have requested the Moose Jaw Police Service to investigate the circumstances surrounding the in-custody sudden death of a 24-year-old man.

On Wednesday morning, the man was found unresponsive while being held in cells at the Ahtahkakoop RCMP Detachment, according to a news release.

He had been taken into custody earlier that morning in relation to an ongoing investigation.

An RCMP officer performed lifesaving measures utilizing an AED.

Paramedics also attended. The man was pronounced dead by EMS around 9:15 a.m.

The Saskatchewan Coroner's Service is involved in the investigation and the Saskatchewan RCMP have requested the Ministry of Justice to appoint an independent observer.