SASKATOON -- An apartment building was forced to close after a fire caused extensive damage on Friday night.

Saskatoon Fire Department reported to a fire at multi-unit apartment building on the 2000 block of 20th St. West on Friday night.

The Saskatoon Fire Department said cfews were able to get the fire under control within about 30 minutes of arriving and there were no injuries in the incident.

One occupant required rescuing from a third level window, while most other occupants were able to self-evacuate.

Investigation into the cause, origin, and damage estimate of the fire is ongoing.