

CTV Saskatoon





Wild mushrooms have been popping up in the Stonebridge area, and experts are warning against coming into contact with them.

The mushrooms are a sign of healthy soil but fungal biologist Susan Kamiskyj with the University of Saskatchewan says they certainly aren’t for dining.

“You’d be throwing up,” Kamiskyj said. “You just don’t want to go anywhere close to that.”

She warns that the darker the spores on the mushroom, the more poisonous it is.

These mushrooms are part of a larger fungi colony, and if they’re killed, the colony can expand and take over the entire lawn.

“If you get rid of the fruit you haven’t hurt the fungus,” Kaminskyj said. “You can’t get rid of the fungus, so you just have to smile and say ‘healthy ecology, healthy soil’, zand don’t even bother to begin to try.”

Kaminskyj’ advises it’s best to leave the mushrooms alone.