'Experience that I'll never forget': Sask. basketball player attends White House reception

Former Saskatchewan basketball player Michael Linklater attended the first ever Native American Heritage Month reception at the White House.

His invite to the November 15 event came from first lady Jill Biden.

“It was really an honor to be a part of that and to get the call to be a part of this experience, this was a part of history,” said Linklater. “It was an experience that I'll never forget.”

The event was hosted by the first lady, who Linklater says was amazing during her remarks.

“She shared the investment that they're doing into the Native American community there,” said Linklater. “The Secretary of Interior Deb Haaland shared some remarks as well about the history of their country and where First Peoples really had an impact on the country.”

According to Linklater 275 - 300 guests were invited — all Native Americans. He described the tone of the event as light.

“Humor is a big part of us, and it's medicine. When the first lady came on, you know, there were some people hooting and hollering,” he said. “The mood was very light. There was a lot of jokes and it was fun.”

Linklater says next up for him is a basketball camp he’s helping with in a remote community in Northern Ontario.