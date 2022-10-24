Expect no revelations from Saskatoon administration report on Donauer: Solicitor

City council won’t learn anything new when a report providing options available to council surrounding allegations facing councillor Randy Donauer is revealed next month.

At Monday’s Governance and Priorities Committee, a motion from Mayor Charlie Clark asking administration to outline what governance options are available to council regarding abuse allegations against Donauer was passed with only Councillor Darren Hill opposing.

However, before the motion passed, City Solicitor Cindy Yelland said the report would use material from existing publicly available bylaws and legislation.

“The intent would be simply to outline in a public and transparent fashion the provisions that are currently in the Cities Act, with respect to disqualification of members of council,” Yelland said. “So, no, I don’t think there will be anything new for members of city council who are probably very aware of the rules.”

Coy Nolin, a former student of Legacy Christian Academy and plaintiff in a $25 million lawsuit against the organization and more than 20 defendants, said earlier this month that Donauer bent him over and paddled him when he was a teenager.

Hill and Councillor Troy Davies raised the concern of why council would direct administration to build and create a report when all of the information is already available in public documents.

“I find this motion disingenuous. We have all the information before us and available to us. If we have constituents asking us questions, all we simply need to do is direct them to where those answers are. We have limited authority and ability to address anything for somebody that has not even officially been charged. They’re only allegations,” Hill said.

“We are not judge, jury and executioner, and I just do not like the path this is going on.”

If the intent of the motion is to get feedback from administration on available options or actions, then why couldn’t the communications branch of the city create a one-page brief on the matter for the sake of uniform messaging on behalf of council and all councillors, said Davies.

“It would certainly put all the information in one location,” Yelland said.

“I’m going to have to go back to why would we ask our administration create a report that’s already there,” Davies replied.

Clark said the intention of the motion was to provide one place for all members of council to point to when the public raises concerns, given the complexity of the situation.

“So the public can see how our governance process works in a situation where there's been allegations made that are not directly related to the duties of a councillor,” Clark said. “We just want to provide a clear place for everybody to understand what our role is.”

The report is expected back to the governance and priorities committee at its next meeting in November.

Nolin says he has filed a police report about the alleged incident allegedly involving Donauer, which he claims happened in 2003 at a church camp when he was 16 years old.

He says Donauer was already a member of Mile Two Church when his family joined when he was 10 years old.

--With files from Pat McKay