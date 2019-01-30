Exhibit at Remai Modern lightens mood
Published Wednesday, January 30, 2019 6:12PM CST
Last Updated Wednesday, January 30, 2019 6:43PM CST
The Remai Modern has a permanent exhibit designed for the long, cold Saskatchewan winter.
It’s called Lucky Charms and it features various lights on the wall which help those with Seasonal Affective Disorder, CEO and executive director Gregory Burke said.
California based artist Pae White came up with the idea for the dark London subway system before the Olympics in 2010, though it didn’t materialize at the time.