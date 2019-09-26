A Battleford RCMP constable’s conduct during an arrest earlier this year is under scrutiny.

The arrest occurred in May when a 40-year-old man was taken into custody after a report of a male causing a disturbance in public, according to a news release from Saskatchewan RCMP.

The officer, whose actions will be the subject of a pair of investigations, was helping with the arrest. At that time a physical altercation happened between the constable and the suspect, RCMP said.

Internal and external complaints led to a review of the incident by Battleford RCMP

After the review, Battleford RCMP ordered a statutory investigation, which determines if a member’s actions constitute an offence under provincial or federal law, RCMP said.

Prince Albert Police Service will conduct the investigation, focused specifically on allegations of assault, at the request of Saskatchewan RCMP.

The Saskatchewan RCMP will also undertake a separate investigation ordered by Battleford RCMP into allegations of excessive use of force by the constable, which falls under RCMP’s code of conduct

