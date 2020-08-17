Advertisement
Excessive Heat Warning and near-record daytime highs: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Blair Farthing
Published Monday, August 17, 2020 4:39AM CST Last Updated Monday, August 17, 2020 4:43AM CST
Published Monday, August 17, 2020 4:39AM CST Last Updated Monday, August 17, 2020 4:43AM CST
SASKATOON -- If you like the heat, this is the forecast for you. We could see near-record highs in Saskatoon the first half of this work week, with daytime highs well into the thirties.
Monday could see the mercury hit 34, followed by another 34 on Tuesday and 33 Wednesday. Things stay warm overnight, as the thermometer sits between 13 and 16 all three nights.
Things cool down slightly later in the week, with 30 for a daytime high Thursday, and a balmy 27 Friday.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today – Mostly Sunny
High: 34
Evening: 34
Tuesday - Sunny
Morning Low: 16
Afternoon High: 34
Wednesday – Mostly Sunny
Morning Low: 13
Afternoon High: 33