SASKATOON -- If you like the heat, this is the forecast for you. We could see near-record highs in Saskatoon the first half of this work week, with daytime highs well into the thirties.

Monday could see the mercury hit 34, followed by another 34 on Tuesday and 33 Wednesday. Things stay warm overnight, as the thermometer sits between 13 and 16 all three nights.

Things cool down slightly later in the week, with 30 for a daytime high Thursday, and a balmy 27 Friday.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – Mostly Sunny

High: 34

Evening: 34

Tuesday - Sunny

Morning Low: 16

Afternoon High: 34

Wednesday – Mostly Sunny

Morning Low: 13

Afternoon High: 33