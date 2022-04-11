Evidence of COVID-19 up 743% in Saskatoon wastewater

Evidence of COVID-19 in Saskatoon's wastewater has leapt by 742.9 per cent over last week's reported amount.

That's according to the University of Saskatchewan research team that has been monitoring the city's water supply for coronavirus remnants.

The Omicron BA.2 strain makes up 89 per cent of the viral material found, folllowed by the original BA.1 strain which accounts for the other 11 per cent.

North Battleford also saw a significant rise, 250 per cent over the prior week.

Prince Albert also saw a jump — 56 per cent.