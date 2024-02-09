Everything you’ve been asking about the new entertainment district
After years of imagining what a downtown arena and entertainment district could look like, a sprawling city report is beginning to reveal many desired aspects of Saskatoon's redesigned downtown core once it's completed.
A 108-page document prepared by technical advisors Stantec, HOK and LMN will go to the city's governance and priorities committee next week. The report contains specifics about a redesigned and expanded convention centre, a new arena, and the surrounding areas.
"Today's a huge day for Saskatoon and Saskatchewan, as we actually get to see what our city could look like in the future," Ward 4 Coun. Troy Davies said at the city's district unveiling Thursday.
The arena itself is designed with 15,900 seats, which could expand to 18,000. The footprint will be 624,000 square feet, which is slightly smaller than T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, which has an overall size of 650,000 sq. ft.
There will be a variety of suites, boxes, and premium seating throughout the arena.
Much has been made about Saskatoon missing out on some of the biggest musical acts or travelling entertainment in recent years because of SaskTel Centre's 52-foot ceiling, which is considered small by modern standards.
The new arena, aptly displayed as "Saskatchewan Place" on Thursday, would have seating all the way up to 98 feet above the floor.
Davies said without having a "shelf ready" facility planned for the future, Saskatoon's ability to host large gatherings will only fall further behind.
"We've lost some concerts that have decided to go to Edmonton and not stay in Saskatoon," Davies said. "We've been made aware of from the start that we have a very short window moving forward."
The arena at the centre of the new district is just the beginning of the changes that could happen.
Redesigns planned for 22nd Street in front of the current TCU Place and 23rd Street would allocate more space for pedestrians, cyclists and landscaping. Twenty-Second Street would also have the ability to quickly close to motor traffic on event days to allow it to be part of the public spaces also planned.
"The revamped streets introduce elements such as street trees, active seating, and storefronts, transforming the urban landscape into a dynamic and welcoming environment," an excerpt of the document said.
The core, from 25th Street to the convention centre on 22nd Street, would be redesigned to include a concert terrace, a pavilion, a courtyard, a community park, and a greenway, among many other designs.
Much of the plan is contingent on Saskatoon's upcoming Bust Rapid Transit (BRT) system, which will reduce the reliability on vehicles and quickly transport large crowds on the district's busiest days.
A station on 22nd Street on the event plaza will serve the eventual red and green lines and a station on 1st Avenue at 23rd Street will serve all three lines planned in the area.
"The BRT is expected to carry 85 per cent of all transit riders associated with District Core events, and these two stations are expected to serve 90 per cent of that load," the document read.
The road surface of 22nd Street would be reduced by 9.3 metres to accommodate the plaza, wider sidewalks, accessible drop-off locations and extensive landscaping. Driving lanes would also be reduced on 23rd Street.
As for parking, the conceptual design document incorporates much of the available parking in a 15-minute walking distance of the arena.
The city expects there to be roughly 5,200 public or private parking stalls within a five to seven-minute walk of the arena when it opens. Combining the current parking study with future projections, the technical advisors project over 6,000 more cars will park downtown by a 7 p.m. show.
A 2016 city study of parking spaces in Saskatoon's downtown found roughly 11,000 of 15,000 parking stalls remained empty during evening hours.
"What we need to do right now is be shelf-ready," Ward 6 Coun. Cynthia Block said Thursday.
"We need to have our designs ready, we need to know what we want to do in this modern district, we need to have our modern transportation system totally figured out so that when those opportunities arrive we are ready to take advantage."
So far, the city has spent $46.55 million on properties in and around the proposed district, with an agreement in place to buy the YMCA for $8.5 million to expand TCU Place as the new convention Centre at the heart of the project.
Saskatoon Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
More listeria-contaminated foods removed from shelves: Here are the recalls for the week
Additional foods with possible listeria contamination were recalled this week. Here's a look at the recalls of the week.
Infant dies from malnutrition, parent charged: Winnipeg police
A Winnipeg woman has been charged following the death of her two-month-old child from malnutrition in December.
Trudeau says he's furious over Bell Media layoffs, calling it a 'garbage decision'
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is trash-talking BCE Inc.'s widespread layoffs, calling the cuts a "garbage decision."
'It is just stupid': Tech experts voice concern over drivers using mixed reality headsets
Viral videos of people who appear to be driving Tesla vehicles while wearing mixed reality headsets have sparked safety concerns within the U.S. government and among Canadian tech experts.
2 people dead after small plane attempts emergency landing on Florida interstate
Two people have died after a small plane attempted to make an emergency landing on Interstate 75 in southwest Florida on Friday afternoon, colliding with a vehicle and bringing traffic to a halt as a massive plume of black smoke rose into the air.
She arranged a date with a guy she met on a plane. When he didn't show, she unexpectedly met her future husband
Cristina Farina was disappointed when she was stood up in London, but then she got chatting with stranger Matt Reinecke, changing the course of their lives forever.
Magnitude 5.7 earthquake strikes Mauna Loa volcano in Hawaii, no tsunami expected
The U.S. Geological Survey said Friday that a magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck just south of the Big Island of Hawaii.
'We want the truth to be uncovered': Family of Winnipeg man who died after police interaction calls for transparency
A grieving family is calling for change and transparency following the death of their relative after an interaction with Winnipeg Police which was captured on video by multiple witnesses.
Canadian arrested for allegedly opening plane door, deploying evacuation slide
A Canadian man has been arrested in the northern Thai city of Chiang Mai after he allegedly opened the door on a commercial plane and triggered the evacuation slide prior to takeoff.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Regina
-
Cockroaches and silverfish found in 2 City of Regina leisure centres
Two City of Regina leisure facilities recently had to deal with some unwelcome guests, as both cockroaches and silverfish were found.
-
Sask. NDP leading among decided voters in Saskatoon, Regina
According to the results of an independent poll, decided voters in Saskatchewan's two most populous cities, are now leaning towards the NDP.
-
Regina police investigating fire at church as arson
An early morning fire at a Regina church is being investigated as an arson case.
Winnipeg
-
'We want the truth to be uncovered': Family of Winnipeg man who died after police interaction calls for transparency
A grieving family is calling for change and transparency following the death of their relative after an interaction with Winnipeg Police which was captured on video by multiple witnesses.
-
Infant dies from malnutrition, parent charged: Winnipeg police
A Winnipeg woman has been charged following the death of her two-month-old child from malnutrition in December.
-
'It's huge': Covered rink for Roblin Park Community Centre proposed in city's newest budget
There is excitement in Roblin Park and the surrounding area regarding the news that the community centre could soon have a covered outdoor rink.
Calgary
-
Multiple shots fired at Okotoks home; suspects possibly headed to Calgary: RCMP
Police in Okotoks are investigating after multiple shots were fired at a home, injuring one person.
-
'Making friends is hard': Calgirls Club building community to help lonely women
Julia Craig moved to Calgary in September 2023 from Toronto and didn't know anyone, so she started the Calgirls Club to help other women who struggle to find close friendships.
-
Conservation organization critical of province’s water advisory committee
The province has put together a water advisory committee to advise the government on how to best manage its water resources that some critics feel has a pretty substantial blind spot.
Edmonton
-
Dissuading young people from gang lifestyle a focus in Edmonton extortion case
Edmonton police urged members of the South Asian community Thursday evening to come forward if they've paid the serial extortionist who's been targeting home builders and monitor the vehicles they share with family members.
-
City offers wage increases to workers as it applies for ability to lock them out if they strike
The City of Edmonton has offered a 7.25-per-cent wage increase to thousands of its workers in negotiations with their union, according to a media release on Friday from the city.
-
Family doctors get $12M 'stabilization payment' from province, AMA says more funding needed soon
The Alberta Health ministry says $12 million has been given to the Alberta Medical Association (AMA) to help family doctors manage rising costs.
Toronto
-
SIU clears officer in death of teen boy pursued by police near Canada's Wonderland
The police officer who pursued a teenage boy as a possible suspect of a robbery at a Toronto area amusement park in October had no reason to do so, but was not responsible for the fatal collision that took place moments later, according to Ontario’s police watchdog.
-
‘Just in pain’: Woman recounts being attacked by two dogs in Toronto
A woman who suffered life-altering injuries in a dog attack in Toronto earlier this week says she is in pain but thankful to be alive.
-
Ontario teachers to get 2.75 per cent retroactive pay due to Bill 124
A third-party arbitrator has awarded Ontario elementary and high school teachers additional retroactive pay related to Bill 124, which capped their salary increases at one per cent for three years.
Ottawa
-
Eastern Ontario woman credits helmet for saving her after life-changing ski accident
A 27-year-old woman says she wouldn't be alive today had she not been wearing a helmet before a major ski accident in Quebec.
-
3 novice drivers among 5 caught for stunt driving in Ottawa on Friday
Five drivers, including one G1 and two G2 licenced drivers, were hit with stunt charges on Friday for going up to 60 km/h over the speed limit on Ottawa roads Friday.
-
Third suspect arrested, one still outstanding in Tyendinaga kidnapping case
A third person wanted in connection with a home invasion, kidnapping and assault in Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory has been arrested, Ontario Provincial Police say.
Vancouver
-
Honorary Komagata Maru street signs unveiled near Vancouver Harbour
The City of Vancouver has unveiled new street signs honoring those impacted by the Komagata Maru tragedy, while acknowledging the city’s role in the event.
-
Vancouver, Surrey top list of most expensive mortgages compared to rent payments
A recent housing report showcases the price discrepancy between mortgage payments and rent in major British Columbia cities.
-
Suspect charged in Chilliwack shooting that put hospital on lockdown, RCMP say
The man suspected of a shooting in downtown Chilliwack that sent a local hospital into lockdown over the weekend has been arrested, local Mounties announced Friday.
Montreal
-
Many Montreal schools are undecided on closing for the solar eclipse. Here's what parents should know
On April 8, 2024, a total solar eclipse will be visible in Montreal for the first time since 1932. The rare event, while spectacular, comes with a few risks.
-
Former Quebec Major Junior Hockey League player Noah Corson guilty of sexual assault
Former Quebec Major Junior Hockey League player Noah Corson has been found guilty of sexually assaulting a girl under the age of 16 in 2016.
-
Stay off the ice! Coast Guard warning Quebecers to stay off St. Lawrence River
Quebecers are being reminded this weekend to stay off the ice on the St. Lawrence River. The Canadian Coast Guard and Quebec Security Ministry sent out the alert due to the mild winter and 'prolonged above normal temperatures which have delayed the consolidation of the fast ice.'
Vancouver Island
-
Floating hotel ship arrives in Nanaimo ahead of WoodFibre LNG construction project
A massive hotel ship that previously accommodated Ukrainian refugees in Estonia has arrived on Vancouver Island as it prepares to house more than 600 workers for a natural gas construction project near Squamish, B.C.
-
Mounties search for suspect after cyclist killed in hit-and-run crash on Vancouver Island
Mounties are searching for a suspect after a cyclist was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Vancouver Island Thursday night.
-
B.C. minister who resigned over Mideast comments received death threat, premier says
British Columbia's premier says Selina Robinson, who resigned as post-secondary education minister recently over Mideast comments, has received a death threat.
Atlantic
-
Emergency crews respond to reported explosion, fire at Sydney seniors complex
Cape Breton Regional Police, EHS and fire services are on the scene of a reported explosion and fire at a seniors residence in Sydney, N.S.
-
N.S. man arrested for allegedly threatening snowplow operator
A New Glasgow, N.S., man was arrested and charged after he allegedly threatened a snowplow operator in Pictou on Tuesday.
-
Trudeau says he's furious over Bell Media layoffs, calling it a 'garbage decision'
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is trash-talking BCE Inc.'s widespread layoffs, calling the cuts a "garbage decision."
Northern Ontario
-
Charges laid in Highway 17 crash that killed horse and buggy driver
Charges have been laid against a commercial driver and a southern Ontario company more than two months after a fatal Highway 17 crash involving a horse and buggy.
-
Feds kicking in $5M for cobalt refinery construction in northern Ont.
The federal government announced Friday it is providing $5 million for the development of a cobalt refinery in Cobalt, Ont.
-
Minivan thief speeding on Hwy. 17 loses control, rolls across both lanes
A suspect from Sault Ste. Marie has been charged after the driver of a stolen minivan crashed on Highway 17 Thursday evening.
London
-
Sentencing hearing in manslaughter death of university student
A packed London courtroom heard heart-wrenching victim impact statements from the family of a Western University student who died just days after arriving in London for his studies.
-
Driver charged after travelling 125 km/h through city’s west end
A driver is facing a stunt driving charge after police recently clocked them allegedly travelling more than double the speed limit in west London.
-
Cathy Burghardt-Jesson to be named as Liberal candidate for Lambton-Kent-Middlesex
According to sources that have spoken with CTV News London, Cathy Burghardt-Jesson will be announced as the Ontario Liberal candidate for the riding of Lambton-Kent-Middlesex.