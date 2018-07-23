

CTV Saskatoon





Homeowners in the Montgomery neighbourhood are dealing with the aftermath from a fire on Sunday afternoon.

At around 12:30 p.m., the Saskatoon Fire Department received multiple calls of a home on fire on the 1200 block of Crescent Boulevard.

Two pick-up trucks, two storage trailers, a motorhome, and three homes — two which were under construction — were ruined by the fire. The fire damaged an additional two properties, a utility trailer and a convertible car.

Damage is estimated to be in excess of $2 million, according to the fire department.

“It was like an inferno,” Carrie Witzel, a resident who witnessed the flames, told CTV News.

Witzel said her neighbor, who has lived in the area for more than 20 years, had their home ruined.

“Their house is gone, their siding, everything is gone. Our siding is a little buckled, but it’s truly a gift,” she said.

Fire crews said no one was injured in the fire.

Assistant Fire Chief Wayne Rodger said the fire started in the garage at 1221 Crescent Blvd, and is believed to be accidental.