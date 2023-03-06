'Everybody was having fun': Witness testifies how a family gathering turned deadly for Sask. man

A 23-year-old man from Hall Lake is accused of second-degree murder in the death of a 29-year-old La Ronge man. He stood trial at the Prince Albert Court of King’s Bench on Monday.

Keegan Nelson-Smith entered a not guilty plea in death of Muhammad Venne, who died in the early morning hours on June 3, 2020.

At Nelson-Smith’s hearing, a witness testified the incident happened at a family gathering at a home on the Lac La Ronge Indian Band.

The 16-year-old witness said the night started calm.

“Everybody was having fun, and enjoying themselves,” the witness said in court.

Court heard how the night turned tense after Venne confronted a person for owing him money.

The witness said Venne left for about 30 minutes, and when he came back, Nelson-Smith approached him. The witness told court a fight broke-out, then Nelson-Smith walked away, while Venne lifted his shirt, revealed blood, and then fell back.

Around 4:00am, RCMP found the 29-year-old father of one with life threatening injuries outside the home. Venne was taken to hospital and died shortly after.

During cross examination, court heard how the witness consumed mushrooms and alcohol the night of the incident.

The trial is adjourned until Tuesday morning, with two more witnesses expected to testify.