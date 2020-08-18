SASKATOON -- Faith Eagle joined a gang when she was only 15 years old and grew up on the streets of Saskatoon. For the last ten years, Eagle has turned her life around and has been working in the community, giving back by working as a board member with STR8 UP, an organization that helps people get out of gangs. CTV News Saskatoon's Creeson Agecoutay spoke with Eagle about her take on the current gang situation in Saskatoon.

What is the gang situation in Saskatoon?

What I see and hear is when COVID-19 first hit, everybody just went crazy. Addictions went up. Everybody’s drinking, everybody’s just going crazy. There wasn’t that stability at home like going to school and going to work. Everybody was closed in, a lot of domestic violence and a lot of screaming in the neighbourhood. (COVID-19) created a deeper addiction for the people. The police aren’t going to come out, Child and Family Services aren’t going to come out. It was COVID, everybody was scared of it.

Were services also not available for people in the community because of COVID-19?

No, it was horrible. You get to go on Zoom (conference call) but a lot of people don’t have internet, a lot of people couldn’t reach out and physically see a person. You couldn’t reach out; you just stayed at home in your mind, isolated.

Are gangs becoming a bigger issue in Saskatoon?

No, I think addictions are getting worse. That’s the ultimate underlying issue for any gang is the addiction. The deeper the addiction the deeper the hurt and pain.

Why do youth join a gang?

You want to be heard. In a gang, you’re heard. You don’t have identity right? So what do you do? You join a gang to have a family because your family is in foster care, jail, locked in the pen or gone. Their dad or mom is in jail, they’re in foster care, and they’re running from foster homes, there’s nobody there. When you have gang life, that’s your go-to move because you have a brother or sister you have somebody who is going to feed you. If you don’t have shoes they give you shoes, if you don’t have clothes they’ll give you clothes.

Historically, why have people started gangs?

For me, it was a loss of identity from residential schools. My father was raised in an orphanage; my mother was in a day school. It can go back to our language being taken away. Us not being able to be raised in our own homelands and pushed onto reservations and having an Indian Agent and (having to) get signed out to be able to go places. We were not allowed to be ourselves. They called our culture poverty but it wasn’t because we were self-sufficient. We knew how to live off the land and parents knew how to be parents and grandparents had their roles and now they just took it away and told us we have to live like this.

Why are youth committing crimes in Saskatoon?

They just want to get recognized for the street credit. A lot of them don’t have a mother or father figure. Their role model could be a gang member. "I made my name doing this so I’m going to make my name the same way they made their name." Hurting people and being violent. That’s the only way you’re heard sometimes. For the youth, this makes them feel like they have power; like they have respect and nobody can step to them anymore or hurt them anymore. ‘I got this; you can’t do this to me, the blood's on my hands.’

What needs to be done in the community to dismantle gangs?

Quit sending our men to jail. We need more culture and treatment centres for our men and women. Quit taking all the kids away. Quit taking the parents from the kids. Create a family unit for them and show them how to be parents.

How has STR8 UP helped people who want to get out of the gang?

They have that family agenda and stability of where you can go and what you can do because sometimes many don’t even know where to go and what to do. A lot of our people don’t know how to speak up for themselves.