Residents from a northeastern Saskatchewan community evacuated last week due to a nearby wildfire have been given the OK to head home.

A general evacuation order for Southend has been lifted.

The fire, south of Reindeer Lake and referred to as the Woods fire, is still burning, but the community is no longer at risk.

Buses began bringing people home Tuesday morning, but some residents, those at higher risk due to health concerns, will remain in hotels until further notice. Air quality remains a concern in the area.

The blaze spanned 9,000 hectares as of Tuesday.