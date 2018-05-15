

CTV Saskatoon





An evacuation order has been issued for the Hamlet of Crutwell and homes north to Highway 3 for the second time in two days.

A wildfire near Holbein is threatening the community.

Those who are able to evacuate on their own should leave through Highway 3 to the Shellbrook Senior Hall on the corner of Railway Avenue and Main Street in Shellbrook and register to receive further instructions.

Those who require assistance to evacuate should call 306-747-2178.

An evacuation order was also issued for the community on Monday afternoon, but was lifted shortly before 10 p.m.

Crutwell is about 24 kilometres west of Prince Albert.