Evacuation order issued for Crutwell on Tuesday due to wildfire
Smoke from a wildfire near Holbein, west of Prince Albert, is shown here at Highway 3 on May 14, 2018.
CTV Saskatoon
Published Tuesday, May 15, 2018 3:27PM CST
An evacuation order has been issued for the Hamlet of Crutwell and homes north to Highway 3 for the second time in two days.
A wildfire near Holbein is threatening the community.
Those who are able to evacuate on their own should leave through Highway 3 to the Shellbrook Senior Hall on the corner of Railway Avenue and Main Street in Shellbrook and register to receive further instructions.
Those who require assistance to evacuate should call 306-747-2178.
An evacuation order was also issued for the community on Monday afternoon, but was lifted shortly before 10 p.m.
Crutwell is about 24 kilometres west of Prince Albert.