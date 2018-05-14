The Government of Saskatchewan has issued an evacuation order for the Hamlet of Crutwell and some nearby homes, as a wildfire threatens the community. Those in the area are being told to evacuate immediately.

People are being told to leave through Highway 3 to the Shellbrook Senior Hall, at the intersection of Railway Avenue and Main Street in Shellbrook, to register and get further instruction.

Wildfires continue to burn near the village of Holbein, west of Prince Albert, in the RM of Shellbrook. Residents in Holbein and south of Highway 3 are being told to remain on standby.

The Ministry of Environment said it received a call about the fire at 5 p.m. Saturday. Crews from Buckland, Shellbrook and Prince Albert responded to the call.

The ministry said the fire is estimated to be 1,000 hectares.

Anyone who needs assistance evacuating should call 306-747-2178.