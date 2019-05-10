

CTV Saskatoon





The best way to deal with a flock of 1,500 pigeons whose droppings compromise the Sid Buckwold Bridge is by trapping and humanely euthanizing them, the city says.

“In the years leading up to this project the City considered a variety of options to control the pigeons. Other methods, such as a falcon with a falconer, have been successful at locations where the flock is not of this scale,” the city says.

The city says that the build-up of pigeon poop underneath the bridge has added nearly 400 tonnes of weight to the bridge - equivalent to 230 cars - potentially compromising the structure of the bridge and damaging concrete.

After the birds are gone, the bridge can be cleaned and barriers and fencing will be installed to help prevent further accumulation of pigeons, the city says. The work is being done as part of a bigger bridge rehabilitation project.

“Like many birds, pigeons have a homing instinct and most return to their original space, so even if there are barriers are in place, the flock would be displaced to the surrounding neighbourhoods where it would similarly compromise structures,” the city says.

December Lucyk with Prairie Sky Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre in Saskatoon acknowledges that using a falconer to drive them away might lead to the dispersal of the pigeons, which would cause other problems, but there would also be an upside.

“Promoting natural predators in our cities would be good too, such as providing nest boxes for peregrine falcons to take care of them for us.”