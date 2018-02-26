Escaped inmates may be headed to Saskatchewan
Dale Jacob Gilchrist (left) and William Benjamin Hunter-Garrioch (right) escaped from Stony Mountain Institution in Stony Mountain, Man. on Feb. 24. (Correctional Service Canada)
RCMP say two inmates who escaped from the Stony Mountain Institution in Manitoba may be on their way to Saskatchewan.
Correctional Services Canada says the two men were not accounted for during Saturday night’s check in the minimal security unit.
An arrest warrant has been issued for William Benjamin Hunter-Garrioch, 21. He has brown hair, brown eyes and a scar on his left wrist. He’s serving a sentence for attempted murder.
Another warrant was issued for Dale Jacob Gilchrist, 34. He has brown hair, blue eyes and several tattoos. He’s serving a sentence for armed robbery.
Anyone who sees either of the men should call police immediately.
