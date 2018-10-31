

An escaped inmate from Willow Cree Healing Lodge has been captured.

Willow Cree Healing Lodge staff discovered Louis Bonneau was unaccounted for around 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

On Tuesday afternoon, Prince Albert RCMP received a report of a sighting in a rural area near Macdowell, according to a news release.

When members from Rosthern and Prince Albert detachments arrived on scene, they encountered local residents who had set up containment around a farmyard where Bonneau was last seen.

Shortly after, Bonneau surrendered himself and was taken into custody without incident. He was then transported to hospital to receive medical attention for prolonged exposure.

He is serving a sentence of three years, two months and 23 days for various weapons offences, possession of drugs and possession of property obtained by crime.

The healing lodge, a minimum security institution, is located on the Beardy’s and Okemasis First Nation’s Reserve about six kilometres west of Duck Lake.