SASKATOON -- Drivers should be prepared to adjust their driving with changing road conditions, Environment Canada says in a snowfall warning for Saskatoon.

“Rapidly accumulating snow will make travel difficult. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow,” the warning says.

“Public Safety Canada encourages everyone to make an emergency plan and get an emergency kit with drinking water, food, medicine, a first-aid kit and a flashlight.”

Two weather systems are forecast to move through the area through to Sunday night, bringing up to 35 centimetres of snow.

Saskatoon Police Service encourages “anyone who can stay home - to stay home,” according to a Twitter post.