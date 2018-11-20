Environment Canada warns of dense fog
Dense fog is accompanying a slow-moving weather front that has developed in regions along the Yellowhead Highway, parts of Highway 11 and areas east and north of Regina. (Jeff Rogstad/CTV Saskatoon)
CTV Saskatoon
Published Tuesday, November 20, 2018 11:06AM CST
Dense fog is expected to cause near-zero visibility around Saskatoon, Environment Canada says.
The fog is accompanying a slow-moving weather front that has developed in regions along the Yellowhead Highway, parts of Highway 11 and areas east and north of Regina.
Environment Canada says the fog will persist most of Tuesday morning before gradually thinning out in the afternoon.
Visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near-zero.
Fog advisory in effect for the number 11 highway. Zero visibility from Davidson to Saskatoon. My current view: #skstorm pic.twitter.com/9SuLS0zT3a— Jared Mysko (@jaredmysko) November 20, 2018
@PQuinlanGlobal @prairiesnorth @VisitSaskatoon @Saskatchewan #saskatoon #fog pic.twitter.com/pBV6vbZ2Ey— Bob Ferguson (@senior1moment) November 20, 2018
Yup, it's foggy . As always , be on the lookout for werewolves. #yxe #fog pic.twitter.com/0rOC9J1qRA— Jeff Rogstad (@JeffRogstadCTV) November 20, 2018