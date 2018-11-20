

CTV Saskatoon





Dense fog is expected to cause near-zero visibility around Saskatoon, Environment Canada says.

The fog is accompanying a slow-moving weather front that has developed in regions along the Yellowhead Highway, parts of Highway 11 and areas east and north of Regina.

Environment Canada says the fog will persist most of Tuesday morning before gradually thinning out in the afternoon.

Visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near-zero.