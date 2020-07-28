SASKATOON -- Saskatchewan is in the middle of the heatwave the likes of which we haven’t seen so far in 2020.

“Temperatures are going to stay well above seasonal as we roll into the next couple of weeks,” said CTV Saskatoon weather specialist Jeff Rogstad.

“That would be the hottest stretch of weather we’ve had this year.”

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for most of Saskatchewan, and temperatures are expected to climb into the thirties for much of the week, and that could extend into next week as well.

Warning preparedness meteorologist Natalie Hasell with Environment Canada says the danger surrounding heat events is the cumulative affect.

“If you have heat from one day, well that might be pretty bad, but not as bad as if you have two days, or three days in a row,” she said. “And if the night time temperatures are warm, you don’t really get a chance to cool off.

Hasell says heat exhaustion and heat stroke can happen fast.

“If you’re fine, and then you’re not fine, it could be one of these serious heat illnesses coming along,” she said.

For beating the heat, Environment Canada and Health Canada recommend:

paying close attention to how you and those around you are feeling

staying hydrated with water, as well as fruits and vegetables with a high water content

dressing properly in lightweight, brightly coloured clothing. Natural fibres allows for sweat to evaporate

use air conditioning, or place ice cubes in in front of fans to stay cool

They also advise people against: