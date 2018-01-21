Environment Canada has issued a fog advisory for parts of Saskatchewan.

The places affected are currently, or are expected to, experience near-zero visibility in the fog.

The first advisory was issued for Lloydminster at 11:16 a.m. on Sunday. Two more fog advisories were issued for parts of the province at 12:26 p.m. on Sunday.

The areas under the advisory include:

  • Martensville
  • Warman
  • Rosthern
  • Delisle
  • Wakaw
  • Battlefords
  • Unity
  • Maidstone
  • St. Walburg

Environment Canada predicts the fog to dissipate midday, but recommends travelers prepare for near-zero visibility.

Saskatoon police recommend people turn on their headlights and taillights if they’re driving in the fog.