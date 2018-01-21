Environment Canada issues fog advisory in Saskatchewan
Fog at the Natural Grasslands Conservation Area, about 8 kilometers northeast of Saskatoon. (Courtesy: @Saskajanet)
Published Sunday, January 21, 2018 3:11PM CST
Last Updated Sunday, January 21, 2018 3:54PM CST
Environment Canada has issued a fog advisory for parts of Saskatchewan.
The places affected are currently, or are expected to, experience near-zero visibility in the fog.
The first advisory was issued for Lloydminster at 11:16 a.m. on Sunday. Two more fog advisories were issued for parts of the province at 12:26 p.m. on Sunday.
The areas under the advisory include:
- Martensville
- Warman
- Rosthern
- Delisle
- Wakaw
- Battlefords
- Unity
- Maidstone
- St. Walburg
Environment Canada predicts the fog to dissipate midday, but recommends travelers prepare for near-zero visibility.
Saskatoon police recommend people turn on their headlights and taillights if they’re driving in the fog.
It’s foggy out there. Turn on headlights and taillights when driving to make yourself more visible. pic.twitter.com/7TTEVBp9ou— SPS Traffic Unit (@SPSTraffic) January 21, 2018
Pea soup fog in the city today #YXE #Saskatoon # January pic.twitter.com/0zXyVhWaaD— Brenda R (@Ridergirl71) January 21, 2018
Rime icing over the Northeast Swail just outside of #Saskatoon. The fog was slow to dissipate today. pic.twitter.com/6aahvoxwRR— Rhubarbtime (@rhubarbtime65) December 3, 2017
