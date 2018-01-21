Environment Canada has issued a fog advisory for parts of Saskatchewan.

The places affected are currently, or are expected to, experience near-zero visibility in the fog.

The first advisory was issued for Lloydminster at 11:16 a.m. on Sunday. Two more fog advisories were issued for parts of the province at 12:26 p.m. on Sunday.

The areas under the advisory include:

Martensville

Warman

Rosthern

Delisle

Wakaw

Battlefords

Unity

Maidstone

St. Walburg

Environment Canada predicts the fog to dissipate midday, but recommends travelers prepare for near-zero visibility.

Saskatoon police recommend people turn on their headlights and taillights if they’re driving in the fog.

It’s foggy out there. Turn on headlights and taillights when driving to make yourself more visible. pic.twitter.com/7TTEVBp9ou — SPS Traffic Unit (@SPSTraffic) January 21, 2018