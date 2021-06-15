SASKATOON -- Three tornadoes emerged from a storm system that swept through central Saskatchewan Tuesday night according to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC).

"The storms developed rapidly late in the day .. and very quickly produced three different tornadoes," said ECC warning preparedness meteorologist Terri Lang.

"They were relatively close together, one sort of between D'arcy and Fisk, and then another two closer to McGee."

Lang also said there were reports of funnel clouds and hail around Rosetown.

The tornados and funnel clouds were spawned from a line of systems that quickly developed, according to Lang.

"it was actually quite dramatic and they exploded on satellite pictures that was actually amazing to watch," Lang said.

(Environment Canada)

"They can go from absolutely nothing to a massive storm in less than an hour."

Lang said the same weather system was behind a "very nasty" storm in Prince Albert Wednesday morning.

"Very strong winds, nickel-sized hail, flooded streets," Lang said.

She said the storm knocked out the ECCC weather station in the city so rainfall estimates weren't available.

Storm images captured by many

Several images of funnel clouds, one which appeared to touch down, were spotted in west central Saskatchewan Tuesday night.

A video and several photos were posted online, appearing to show a long funnel cloud touching down east of Kindersley just before 6 p.m.

Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued for a number of areas throughout the province Tuesday, however, most had been lifted by midnight.

A still image from a video Brennan Barklay recorded near Rosetown.

A photo taken by storm chaser Jenny Hagan near Brock, Sask. (Twitter/@LostinSK)

A still image taken from a submitted video recorded near D'arcy, Sask.