SASKATOON – Wednesday evening we’ll revert to seasonal temperatures, making today the last truly mild day for the foreseeable future.

A tracking low pressure system pushes a warm front across central Saskatchewan Wednesday afternoon. Daytime temperatures are expected to top out just below the freezing point.

Tonight the trailing cold front crosses, leaving us with cooler air. By Saturday night, cool turns to cold, and the bitter chill lasts into next week.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – Cloudy

High: -3 C

Evening: -5 C

9 p.m.: -7 C

Thursday – Partly Cloudy

Morning Low: -15 C

Afternoon High: -7 C

Friday – AM Clouds / PM Sun

Morning Low: -12 C

Afternoon High: -6 C