Enjoy the final day of warm weather, because winter arrives this weekend: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Blair Farthing
Published Thursday, November 5, 2020 4:48AM CST
SASKATOON -- We’ve got one final day of above-average temperatures as we enjoy a daytime high of 17 in Saskatoon Thursday. The good times end there, unfortunately, as we’re down to a high of 7 Friday, before winter arrives Saturday.
Look for a daytime high of -2 Saturday, with 7-12cm of snow expected. Sunday is even worse, with a high of -6, another 7-12cm of snow and heavy winds likely making for whiteout conditions.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today – Partly Cloudy
High: 17
Evening: 9
Friday– Partly Cloudy
Morning Low: -2
Afternoon High: 7
Saturday – Light Snow
Morning Low: -8
Afternoon High: -2