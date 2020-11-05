SASKATOON -- We’ve got one final day of above-average temperatures as we enjoy a daytime high of 17 in Saskatoon Thursday. The good times end there, unfortunately, as we’re down to a high of 7 Friday, before winter arrives Saturday.

Look for a daytime high of -2 Saturday, with 7-12cm of snow expected. Sunday is even worse, with a high of -6, another 7-12cm of snow and heavy winds likely making for whiteout conditions.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – Partly Cloudy

High: 17

Evening: 9

Friday– Partly Cloudy

Morning Low: -2

Afternoon High: 7

Saturday – Light Snow

Morning Low: -8

Afternoon High: -2