Enjoy a mild morning across our region: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Published Wednesday, March 10, 2021 6:21AM CST
SASKATOON -- Temperatures will once again hover around the freezing point this afternoon, but beware the clearing skies this evening.
A ridge of Arctic air is building and advancing towards us, pushing overnight conditions into a deep freeze. The good news is it won’t stick around too long, with plus temperatures returning by the weekend!
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today – Partly Cloudy.
High: -1
Evening: -4
Thursday – Mostly Sunny
Morning Low: -19
Afternoon High: -6
Friday – Partly Sunny
Morning Low: -12
Afternoon High: -3