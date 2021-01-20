SASKATOON -- Slavko Hardi has a message for drivers approaching a tow truck working at the side of the road.

“People should engage their brains before they engage their transmission into gear. Even to start travelling you have to think about what can happen. Weather in Saskatchewan can be changed in a moment. One side wind on the highway and there’s ice, perfect conditions for being stuck on the road or even worse.”

On Monday around 4:40 p.m., Hardi was winching a yellow cube van out of the ditch on Highway 16 near Denholm when a semi spun out of control and hit his tow truck.

“Luckily I wasn’t in the truck and I had enough time to react and run for cover and avoid the worst,” said Hardi, owner of Hardi Towing.

He estimates the truck was still travelling at the highway speed limit and hadn’t slowed down to 60 kilometres per hour.

“I just saw a trailer from the distance started whipping behind him, from side to side, and I said ‘this is not going to be good.”

His truck was totalled in the crash.

Hardi said he has also seen people sliding into the ditch while he was assisting other drivers because they didn’t slow down.

“That’s the biggest problem here. People don’t slow down no matter what.”