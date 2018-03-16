The Saskatoon Police Service says diversity within their ranks has improved over the last several years, but new Chief Troy Cooper says more can be done to achieve a workforce that fully reflects the community.

The issue was discussed at the Board of Police Commissioners meeting on Thursday.

Questions were raised about how to encourage more applicants from under-represented groups such as females, visible minorities, Indigenous people and those with disabilities.

One issue talked about was how some screening tools may be an unnecessary deterrent to some potential applicants. An example cited was vision requirements that eyesight must be correctable to 20/20 or 20/30 vision. Another focused on how some people who are not fluent in English might have trouble passing an exam that requires good language skills to complete.

“We’ve added screening tools that were not necessary and vision is a great example of that,” Cooper said when asked about the requirements.

“We do want the best applicants. We are only going to take the best applicants. But sometimes the best applicant might have some cultural value to us as well. Or they might not. But it’s something that we don’t have a system that’s designed to exclude diversity applicants.”

He added that “standards can’t be lowered or else we’ve devalued the police service in the process.”

Cooper says the police service will look at ways to ensure recruits who struggle with English are informed of resources and tools available to help them complete the application process.

The report tabled at the meeting says in 2017, 59 percent of new constables and special constables were hired from what the report describes as employment equity groups, which include females, Indigenous people, visible minorities and people with disabilities.

Since 2002, the percentage of staff from employment equity groups has risen from 33.4 to 54.6 percent. The Saskatoon Police Service approved the initial Employment Equity Plan in 2002.