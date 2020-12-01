SASKATOON -- The City of Saskatoon is alerting the public about an employee who worked at three leisure centres in Saskatoon who tested positive for COVID-19.

The person worked at the Shaw Centre, the Field House and the Lakewood Civic Centre between Nov. 14 and 23 at various times, the city says.

It's not believed the employee contracted the illness at work.

The city says it has cleaned and disinfected the affected areas since the case was identified and says the health authority will be following up with close contacts as part of contact tracing.