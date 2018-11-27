

CTV Saskatoon





Hundreds gathered in Rosetown Tuesday for a memorial service honouring Darrell Morrison, a volunteer firefighter who was struck by a semi truck and killed last week while responding to a crash.

A full honours parade, a rare event, was held in the afternoon followed by a more intimate funeral service.

Emergency responders from across the province and Western Canada came to pay their respects to Morrison’s family and the Rosetown Fire Department.

“Rosetown is a small community so it’s very close – everybody knows everybody and when a tragedy such as this occurs, it affects not only the family but obviously the volunteer fire service as well,” Saskatchewan Fire Commissioner Duane McKay said.

“I think you can see by the support that was shown by not only firefighters from the surrounding area but across the province and across the country, it really shows the solidarity, the closeness of the public safety community.”

Morrison is being remembered as an encouraging man and someone who was a pleasure to work with.

His teenage daughter Cheyanne said on Facebook that her dad was her number one fan. Morrison also leaves behind a son.

A counsellor has been brought to the town to support family members and firefighters mourning the loss of their colleague and friend.

RCMP are investigating the cause of the crash.