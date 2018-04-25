

CTV Saskatoon





The Saskatoon Fire Department has finished cleaning up a chemical leak on Marquis Drive.

Fire crews responded around 3:45 a.m. Wednesday after a reported leak of methyl alcohol in the 300 block of Marquis Drive. According to the fire department, a flatbed trailer was carrying 1,000 litre totes. The vehicle’s driver reported methyl alcohol leaked from one of the totes and secured the area to prevent runoff.

Crews isolated more of the area and added absorbent material to soak up the chemical. The fire department said there a couple of were pin-hole sized holes in the container and a private contractor helped empty the contents of the tote into another container.

Officials say about five per cent of the chemical leaked from the tote. There was never any risk to the public.

The scene was cleared at 10:20 a.m.