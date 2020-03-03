SASKATOON -- Emergency crews were called to the Sutherland Dog Park Monday evening, where they helped a man on a steep embankment near the river.

The Saskatoon Fire Department responded to reports of a man in medical distress, feeling shortness of breath and chest pains.

The fire department says the man was located in an area with steep and slippery conditions. Crews used a low angle technical rope rescue system to gain access and safely move him up the embankment towards level ground.

The man was transferred into the care of paramedics for further assessment. There were no injuries following the incident.