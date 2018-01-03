Emergency crews called to Highway 7 crash
A car sits damaged in the ditch off Highway 7, just west of Saskatoon, on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2017.
CTV Saskatoon
Published Wednesday, January 3, 2018 12:52PM CST
At least three vehicles crashed west of Saskatoon on Wednesday morning.
The collision occurred in Highway 7’s eastbound lane at about 9 a.m. One car ended up in the ditch after the crash and at least two other vehicles were damaged.
What caused the collision is still not clear, and emergency crews have yet to state if anyone was injured.
More Stories
- Bank of Canada estimates 60,000 fewer jobs due to minimum wage increases
- Newly formed fertilizer giant Nutrien rises after analysts publish high ratings
- Wild meat trafficking leads to fines for meat processor
- Saskatchewan acquires quarterback Zach Collaros
- RCMP see improvement in holiday season impaired driving
- Emergency crews called to Highway 7 crash
- CanniMed says hostile takeover bid by Aurora weighing on share value
- Snowmobilers rescue moose buried in deep snow 1