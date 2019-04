CTV Saskatoon





Fire crews are currently battling a blaze in Evergreen.

Flames could be seen shooting from the roof of a home. The fire appeared to involve two homes, which were heavily damaged.

This is what Saskatoon fire crews are facing as they battle flames in Evergreen & today’s intense wind. #yxe pic.twitter.com/u7LhQfT0v2 — Chantel Saunders (@ChantelCTV) April 27, 2019

House fire in Evergreen. This video comes from a neighbour who tells me he saw big plumes of black smoke just after 4pm. When he arrived, a woman in a towel was coming out of one of the homes on fire. @ctvsaskatoon is on scene. Tune in for more details. #yxe #yxenews pic.twitter.com/38VVuI3PpK — Janella Hamilton (@JanellaCTV) April 27, 2019

The fire began around 4 p.m. There is no word on the cause or extent of the damage from the fire.