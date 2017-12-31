Emergency crews at scene of crash on Idylwyld Freeway
CTV Saskatoon
Published Sunday, December 31, 2017 12:34PM CST
Emergency crews are currently at the scene of a single-vehicle crash on the Idylwyld Freeway at the Eighth Street Overpass.
Police say the vehicle collided with a guardrail. The 32-year-old woman driving the vehicle wasn’t injured. Southbound traffic is currently restricted as police work to clear the area.
Police say the crash could be due to slippery conditions in the area. It is the second collision at that spot this weekend.
