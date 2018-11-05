

CTV Saskatoon





A fixture in the Humboldt community with ties to the Humboldt Broncos died Saturday night.

Elgar Petersen was the first equipment manager and trainer for the Humboldt Broncos when the team was founded in 1970.

In a Facebook post Saturday, Humboldt Mayor Rob Muench said Petersen was a “great man” and offered his condolences to Petersen's family.

“I’m pretty sure Elgar found his way down to the Rink tonight to help the boys in their shootout win over the Hawks. With the win, the Broncos are alone in first place in the league,” Muench said.

For decades, Petersen volunteered his services with the club and other minor hockey teams before his health declined.

In 2000, Humboldt City Council renamed the city’s arena in his honour.

The 82 year-old spent his last years in a care home in Cudworth, just north of Humboldt.