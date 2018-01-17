

CTV Saskatoon





A new project being launched by Saskatoon Search and Rescue aims to help find vulnerable people who wander away.

Project Lifesaver uses wristbands that emit an individualized radio frequency signal, which helps rescuers locate the wearer.

“Project Lifesaver Saskatoon is not a replacement for supervision but it does help to cover people off when the unthinkable does happen. If someone does end up wandering or they bolt, this is just another tool we can use to locate them,” said Kent Orosz, search manager with Saskatoon Search and Rescue.

Nearly three-quarters of the search and rescue crew’s calls in the past four years have been for people with Alzheimer’s disease, dementia, autism and other cognitive disorders.

The number of people with cognitive issues wandering “is growing every year,” said Supt. Brian Shavelo. “I do know that this is an important project and I do know this fits into a larger social problem of increased dementia, cognitive disabilities and things like that.”

The program will help with police resources, according to Shavelo.

“Some of the tools that they now have to be able to find these people will definitely result in more effective, more efficient community response to some of our folks that go missing,” he said.

The Project Lifesaver program, which has been credited with over 3,300 rescues worldwide since 1997, is already used in nine Canadian provinces, all U.S. states, Australia, New Zealand and several other countries.

About 20 wristbands will be available in Saskatoon with the program. Orosz said they will reduce search times by about 95 per cent — to an average of about 30 minutes.

The program comes at no cost to the participants wearing the wristbands.

The Saskatoon Police Service Foundation as well as Dakota Dunes Community Development Corporation, SaskTel, SaskTel’s TelCare program and individual donations are covering the $28,000 cost to launch the program.