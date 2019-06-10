

CTV Saskatoon





The City of Saskatoon wants to give a jolt to its bus fleet.

The city has issued a tender for a one-year lease to test an electric bus in regular daily service.

The bus should have a minimum range of 350 kilometres per charge under maximum load and be able to fully charge within three hours, the tender says.

The tender also requires the bus supplier to train at least four of its mechanics and two service technicians.

The deadline for proposals is June 28 and the city aims to finalize a contract July 19.

Because the tender is still outstanding, the city said it won’t comment on the project at this time.