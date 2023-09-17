Electric alternatives on full display at Saskatoon EV show

The organizers behind Sask-EV are buzzing with excitement as they witness the progress made by the electric vehicle (EV) industry.

Charged-Up or the Saskatoon Electric Vehicle Expo has become a hub for EV enthusiasts and innovators, showcasing the evolution of electric transportation.

"Since 2018 there are rapid chargers through the province, including in the city of Saskatoon and the major highways,” said Malcolm Lucy, President of Sask-EV.

“Non-Tesla vehicles have access to that same networks, and can charge much more easily, and have more flexibility in terms of where they can go."

The transformation is evident not only in the new charging infrastructure but also in the diverse range of EVs on display.

Local companies are stepping up to the plate, with one Saskatoon-based firm introducing an EV designed for ferrying miners to and from their worksites.

One of the most impressive showcases was a pet project by Myles Wright, an engineering student.

Wright took a classic gas-guzzling Dodge half-ton truck from the 1970s and breathed new life into it by converting it into an electric vehicle.

"It started as an ordinary gas-powered vehicle that worked ok. But with all the gas-related hassles, I decided to avoid it and go straight electric,” Wright explained.

“I used a ton of golf cart batteries- about 24 of them, and an electric motor kit.”

The electric vehicle landscape in Saskatchewan continues to change. With infrastructure expansion ongoing Sask-EV says that there has never been a more opportune time to own an electric vehicle in the province.

Conventions like Charged Up continue to serve as platforms for showcasing the latest innovations in the EV sector.