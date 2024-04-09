Elderly woman hospitalized after collision in Saskatoon

The Saskatoon Police Service is investigating a collision that sent a 91-year-old woman to hospital on Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, at approximately 12:40 p.m. officers responded to a report of a collision in a parking lot in the 3300 block of 8th Street East.

“A 91-year-old woman was transported to hospital with undetermined injuries,” police said.

The collision analyst unit is investigating, police said.