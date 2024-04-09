SASKATOON
Saskatoon

    • Elderly woman hospitalized after collision in Saskatoon

    police
    The Saskatoon Police Service is investigating a collision that sent a 91-year-old woman to hospital on Tuesday afternoon.

    According to police, at approximately 12:40 p.m. officers responded to a report of a collision in a parking lot in the 3300 block of 8th Street East.

    “A 91-year-old woman was transported to hospital with undetermined injuries,” police said.

    The collision analyst unit is investigating, police said.

    Here's what to do with your solar eclipse glasses, instead of throwing them out

    As countless sun-gazers settle in for the long wait until their next solar eclipse, many may be asking themselves the same question. Eclipse glasses are typically mass-produced from cardboard frames and polymer filters, so some may be tempted to toss them out, but a number of organizations are hoping you'll think twice before you do.

